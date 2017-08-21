Les Enfants Terribles to collaborate with Pussy Riot on new immersive show

Alice's Adventures Underground creators Les Enfants Terribles are developing a new immersive show with Pussy Riot.

The Russian feminist protest band is collaborating with the London-based theatre company on a project inspired by the band's imprisonment for staging an anti-Putin performance inside Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in 2012.

Described as a "wildly theatrical experience" that allows the audience members to participate in the action, the production will take them through Pussy Riot’s story from the performance to the subsequent court trial and imprisonment.

To stage the work, called Inside Pussy Riot, a Kickstarter page was set up to raise the funds required to rent the space and employ actors and staff for the six-week run, planned for London in November.

The group raised £64,087 of its £60,000 goal, from 971 backers.

Les Enfants Terribles' producer James Seager said: "The support for our Kickstarter campaign with Pussy Riot for immersive political theatre project Inside Pussy Riot has been phenomenal and we are absolutely delighted to have reached our target.

"It feels incredibly timely to be able to tell this story about how basic human rights and freedom of expression can be taken away at any point. We are now working closely with Pussy Riot to confirm logistics for the production."