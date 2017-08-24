Leading UK theatres team up for Brexit project

The Royal and Derngate is to collaborate with three other leading theatres across the UK for a new commissioning project exploring Britain's changing relationship with Europe.

The Northampton theatre is joining up with the Lyceum in Edinburgh, Belfast's Lyric Theatre and the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff for a cycle of new play commissions called Nations on the World Stage.

The programme of work will "provide a platform for voices from across the political spectrum", telling stories from England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

No details of the commissioning and producing process have yet been announced.

Playwright David Greig, who is artistic director of the Lyceum, described Britain's relationship with Europe as the "defining issue of the next decade".

"In an age beset by binaries, when political debate feels like grenades lobbed over social media walls, theatre becomes a vital gathering space. In theatre we can explore identity and ideas from multiple perspectives, it lets us see ourselves in the lives of others," he added.

The venues are also collaborating with the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce on a series of talks and debates.

The project will launch in September with a symposium at the Royal Society of Arts, in London, introduced by Arts Council England chair Nicholas Serota and chaired by broadcaster Mark Lawson.

The event will feature a panel of playwrights including Kwame Kwei-Armah, April De Angelis, Roy Williams, Tanika Gupta, James Graham and Brad Birch.

Royal and Derngate artistic director James Dacre said: "Given that this commissioning cycle will bring together a diverse range of playwrights, artists and thinkers from across the political spectrum, it feels appropriate that it should be launched with a symposium that asks: How should theatre respond to and reflect the changing role of Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Europe over the next decade?”