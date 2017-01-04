Laughing Horse Free Fringe to take reins of Edinburgh’s Counting House again in 2017

Edinburgh fringe venue the Counting House will return to being run by the Laughing Horse Free Fringe from 2017, after a year spent under the banner of the Gilded Balloon.

The venue's four spaces will be joined by a fifth space, which has previously been used as the Blind Poet bar, that is part of the same building and currently incorporated into the Pear Tree bar.

The Gilded Balloon is continuing with its use of the Museum, together with the nine spaces at its main venue in Teviot Row House. These will be run under the traditional paid-for ticket model.

Laughing Horse Free Festival director Alex Petty told The Stage: “The paid show set-up didn't work as well as the owners of the Counting House expected. They decided the best way forward would be to go back to the free shows that had always been very successful."

The company first took over the Counting House in 2007. Its operating model involves free entry to all audience members, with donations requested at the end of the shows. All collection money goes to performers, who are not charged for venue hire but do pay a one-off £95 administration fee for venue management, advertising and equipment.