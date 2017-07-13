Kneehigh launches storytelling app for exploring Cornwall

Theatre company Kneehigh has launched a free app that will allow people to listen to stories while exploring Cornwall.

The stories will be triggered by the user’s location, and have been collected from across the county by writer and Kneehigh company member Anna Maria Murphy.

A pasty seller and a surfer are among the featured real-life narratives, which have been turned into dramatic dialogues delivered by Kneehigh performers.

Charlotte Bond, general manager of Kneehigh, said: “You can use the app when you are out on a walk to hear stories collected in the particular place you are visiting.

“It uses GPS so when you reach a particular place you’ll hear a particular story. It’s a great new way to explore familiar and unfamiliar towns and villages across Cornwall or to revisit ones you think you know.”

When the app launches on July 16, ‘story walks’ will be available from Perranporth, Mevagissey and Newquay and new walks will be released for Helston, Redruth and Bodmin in the future.

Walk With Me is available on phones running iOS and Android operating systems.