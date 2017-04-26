Kite Runner announces national tour and West End extension

The Kite Runner has announced that it will extend its run at the Playhouse Theatre in London’s West End, before setting out on a national tour.

Following a run at Wyndham’s Theatre earlier this year, the play will open at the Playhouse on June 8. It was originally scheduled to run until July 29 but will now extend until August 26.

It will then tour 11 venues across the UK, including Glasgow Theatre Royal, West Yorkshire Playhouse and Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Further tour dates in 2018 will be announced soon.

Emilio Doorgasingh plays Baba alongside Andrei Costin as Hassan and David Ahmad as Amir. Other cast members include Lisa Zahra, Ezra Khan, Bhavin Bhatt, Ravi Aujla, Umar Pasha, Jay Sajjid and Karl Seth.

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel, the show is adapted by Matthew Spangler and directed by Giles Croft.

The production premiered in the UK at Nottingham Playhouse in 2013.