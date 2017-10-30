Kevin Spacey accused of ‘sexual advance on 14-year-old actor’

Kevin Spacey, the former artistic director of the Old Vic theatre, has been accused of making a sexual advance on a minor in the US three decades ago.

Buzzfeed has today reported allegations made by 46-year-old actor Anthony Rapp, who told the news site that Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

Spacey, who headed London's Old Vic from 2003 to 2015, responded on Twitter that he was "beyond horrified to hear [Rapp's] story," adding he did not remember the encounter.

"It would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Rapp, who has acted since he was nine and is currently starring in Star Trek: Discovery, said he had decided to speak out in the wake of the accusations made against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

In the interview, the actor said he had come forward not simply to air a grievance but "to try to shine another light on the decades of behaviour that have been allowed to continue because [of] many people, including myself, being silent."

The allegations revolve around a post-show party, with Rapp telling Buzzfeed: "He was trying to seduce me… I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually."

Rapp said he was able to "squirm" away after a short period.

"The older I get, and the more I know, I feel very fortunate that something worse didn't happen," he adds.

Spacey's 11-year reign at the Old Vic came to an end in 2015 with a final performance in Clarence Darrow, a one-man show about the radical lawyer.

Spacey, now 58, said in the same message on Twitter that the accusations had encouraged him to address "other things about my life".

He said that he has had relationships with "both men and women".

He added: "I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."

He added: "I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour."