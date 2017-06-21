Kenny Wax appointed SOLT president

Producer Kenny Wax has been appointed president of the Society of London Theatre.

He will take over the role from Caro Newling, who has led the theatre membership body for three years.

Since beginning his career as an usher at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Wax has worked as a spot operator, flyman and box office clerk.

In 1997 he set up theatre production company Kenny Wax Ltd. It recently produced the Olivier award-winning show The Play That Goes Wrong, which is running in the West End and on Broadway, as well as The Comedy About a Bank Robbery.

Wax said: “SOLT continues to position itself at the very heart of everything progressive that is happening in Theatreland.

“As we face new challenges and opportunities, SOLT’s work is more important than ever. It is an honour to have been asked to take on this role and to help our members safeguard our industry.”

SOLT chief executive Julian Bird said: “In an ever-changing and fast-moving industry, Kenny will be a huge asset to the organisation. Having worked at every level in theatre, there is no better champion of our work.

“SOLT would also like thank Caro Newling for her tireless work as president particularly her work and passion for training and building new audiences.”