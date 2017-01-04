Kenneth Branagh season producer sets up £1m R&D fund

Commercial producer Fiery Angel is to plough more than £1 million into commissioning and developing original work through a new production arm it has launched.

The Fiery Development Company is being overseen by Hedda Beeby, former artistic director of the Watermill Theatre in Newbury, and will focus specifically on new work.

Fiery Angel lead producer Edward Snape told The Stage that the company would be financed by the two existing Fiery companies, Fiery Angel and Fiery Dragons. Fiery Angel was the lead producer on the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s season of revivals in the West End last year.

Snape said funds for the company would be replenished by subsidiary income earned beyond the West End. Projects should have the potential to make “multiple returns”, he added.

The development company will have a slate that includes both new plays and musicals. Snape said he hoped it would encourage risk-taking, acknowledging he and other producers can be “risk averse”.

“This is making a commitment to being anything but,” he said.

He highlighted that fellow West End producer Sonia Friedman was leading the way in creating work with “ambition and foresight” and added: “I think that other producers need to be more ambitious as well.”

Snape said new work was important both for the industry and audience development. “We need new audiences and new ideas, and more often than not it’s the new work that is the most successful and the most rewarding for everyone to work on,” he said.

Snape also said the company was in “advanced discussions” with TV and film companies to explore potential crossovers.

“Sometimes a work gets developed and it’s possible that it might be better suited to a TV or film environment. It allows us a few more strings to our bow,” he added.

Snape also expressed a desire to work with American companies so that work developed in the UK could be launched in the US first.

The producer said Fiery Dragons’ 30 shareholders had been told that the projects would be long term.

“The thing we had to emphasise is this is not a short-term investment, and we think in most cases projects can take up to 10 years to come to fruition,” he said, adding that anything developed needed to have a commercial life.

Snape said Fiery Development would announce its first slate of productions in February or March.