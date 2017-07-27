Kenneth Branagh praises ‘exciting’ Michelle Terry appointment at Globe

Kenneth Branagh has praised the Globe's decision to make Michelle Terry artistic director of Shakespeare's Globe, describing it as a "really exciting appointment".

Speaking to The Stage, the actor and director said Terry had a "real flair" for performing Shakespeare, but her limited directing experience would not be a hindrance in the role.

"There is no issue that she is an actor and hasn’t a huge amount of experience directing. There are many ways of approaching these things," he said.

Branagh himself formed his own company for a West End season in 2014-15.

Terry becomes artistic director designate in October, taking over full time from Emma Rice in April 2018.