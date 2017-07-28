Kelsey Grammer will make his London stage debut in a new production of Big Fish the Musical at the Other Palace in London.

Grammer, best known for his roles in the US sitcoms Frasier and Cheers, will star as Edward Bloom in the musical, which is based on the novel and film of the same name.

John August and Andrew Lippa's musical will be directed by Nigel Harman, and will run at the Other Palace from November 1 to December 31, with press night on November 7.

The cast also includes Matt Seadon-Young, Frances McNamee, Forbes Masson and Jamie Muscato.

The production will be presented at the Other Palace by Big Fish Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Baiyue Culture Creative, with associate producers Dominic May and Underbelly Productions.