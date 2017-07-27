‘Kafka-esque’ UK visa process forces Edinburgh Fringe show cancellation

Visa issues have forced the cancellation of a production in the first showcase of Arab theatre and dance at the Edinburgh Fringe, with a further two under threat.

Four of the Cairo-based production team have also been denied visas to travel to the UK, including the technical director who has been been the point of contact between the companies and the three venues hosting the shows.

Sara Shaarawi, the Egyptian playwright, translator and performer now based in Glasgow, is co-producing the showcase, made up of 10 productions, from Scotland.

She told The Stage that the process of getting visas for some of the performers is "like Kafka".

She said: "I was supposed to have a team of 10 coming over and four of them have had their visas refused.

"We applied and then re-applied with all the documentation in the world. The Fringe Society, all the venues, the British Council, all provided letters of support and invitation letters, but they got refused anyway."

Already cancelled is The Elephant Your Majesty, by teenage Syrian refugees in Lebanon. They were unable to get the formal Lebanese residency documents needed to apply for UK visas.

Under threat are a dance double bill and theatre piece Your Love Is Fire, both at Summerhall. The dancers, actors and director have applied for visas but have not yet heard whether they will be granted.

Your Love is Fire has already had to be reworked when two of the Berlin-based Syrians were unable to get the necessary residency papers needed to apply for visas.

Speaking of the director's application, Shaarawi said: "It is like Kafka, everyone is handing us over to someone else. We are calling lots of numbers and no one is telling us when he is to get his passport back or if he is entitled to a visa. So we are not sure if the Your Love Is Fire team is going to make it to the fringe either."

Shaarawi added: "While we’re uncertain of the status of several shows at the moment, the majority of our showcase is otherwise unaffected and we’re looking forward to presenting the first significant showcase of Arab theatre and performance at the Edinburgh Fringe.

"Our aim is to represent the diversity of performance within the Arab region and we feel it is more vital now than ever that we take this opportunity to celebrate this work as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s 70th anniversary."