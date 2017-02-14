Julian Glover is to star in Julius Caesar as part of the Bristol Old Vic's new season.

The Star Wars actor will play the title role alongside the graduating year of Bristol Old Vic Theatre School students.

As the theatre celebrates its 251st year, other highlights of the new season include Emma Rice’s The Little Matchgirl and Other Happier Tales and Headlong’s People, Places and Things.

Glover said: “Tim West, an old Bristol school friend of mine told me what a wonderful experience he had last year in a similar collaboration between the theatre and the school.

“I’m hoping the students may find some of my experiences useful to them as they start their own careers and may in turn teach me a thing or two.

“To be able to work in this ground-breaking way, in one of Shakespeare’s greatest political dramas, is tremendously exciting - to do so in a theatre I love, is even more special.”

Director Rice will return to the theatre for Christmas 2017 with a reworking of her The Little Matchgirl and Other Happier Tales, which played at Shakespeare’s Globe last year, where Rice is due to step down from her role as artistic director in 2018.

Rice said: “Created for the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, The Little Matchgirl isn't a show that should just pack up and move anywhere.

“No, this precious jewel of a show needs a very special home and I always knew that it should be Bristol.

“This show is a special one and needs to be shared with those I know and love best; my extended Bristol friends and family."

As a front-of-house development continues at the venue, other productions announced as part of the new season include Golem by theatre company 1927 and Junkyard written by Jack Thorne.

Headlong‘s People, Places and Things will also show at the Bristol Old Vic, following its sold-out season at the National Theatre and the West End.

Open Stage, an invitation to people of the city to take over the stage, will return to the venue following its success in 2016.

The one-day only free event will take place on May 29, giving members of the public the opportunity to share their stories on the stage.

In a bid to create more opportunities for young people, the theatre’s engagement team will run weekly youth theatre sessions in seven secondary schools across Bristol and also in six Bristol Primary schools.

Ferment, Bristol Old Vic’s artist development initiative, has also announced four new scholarships in partnership with The Leverhulme Trust, which will run until February 2018.

The season at a glance:

Junkyard by Jack Thorne

Directed by Jeremy Herrin

Starring Scarlett Brookes, Calum Callaghan

Feb 24 to March 18, press night March 2

Escaped Alone by Caryl Churchill

Directed by James Macdonald

March 22-26

La Strada by Federico Fellini (adaptation)

Directed by Sally Cookson

April 11-22, press night April 11

The Winter’s Tale by William Shakespeare

Directed by Declan Donnellan

April 25 – 29, press night on April 25

Medea by Chino Odimba

Directed by George Mann

May 5 – 27, press night on May 10

Golem by Suzanne Andrade

Directed by Suzanne Andrade

May 31 – Jun 3, press night on May 31

Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare

Directed by Simon Dormandy

Cast includes Julian Glover, Lynn Farleigh

June 9 – July 1, press night June 14

Tristan and Yseult by Carl Grose and Anna Maria Murphy

Directed and adapted by Emma Rice

July 4 – 14, press night on July 5

People, Places and Things by Duncan Macmillan

Directed by Jeremy Herrin

October 24-28

The Little Matchgirl and Other Happier Tales, by Joel Horwood

Directed by Emma Rice

November 30 – January 14, press night December 6