Josie Lawrence to star in Mother Courage and her Children

Actor and comedian Josie Lawrence is to star in a new production of Mother Courage and her Children.

The play by Bertolt Brecht, translated by Tony Kushner, will run at London’s Southwark Playhouse from November 2 to December 9. Press night will be on November 6.

Lawrence said: “I first read Mother Courage when I was an 18-year-old drama student and immediately fell in love with the play.

“Now I feel ready to play her. It’s a major tick on my theatrical bucket list.”

Hannah Chissick will direct Mother Courage, which is about a woman who trades with soldiers.

Set and costume is by Barney George and music is by Duke Special, arranged by David Randall.

The show is produced by Danielle Tarento, with further casting to be announced.