Jonathan Groff to star in musical podcast

A new musical podcast has launched starring actors Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton.

Told in three, 50 minute-long episodes, 36 Questions tells the story of a couple attempting to save their marriage by asking each other 36 revealing questions.

Groff, whose previous credits include Hamilton on Broadway, plays Jase, while Shelton plays Judith.

36 Questions is written, directed and composed by Ellen Winter and Chris Littler.

It is produced by Two-Up, a new podcast studio from the creators of audio drama Limetown.

Two-Up pledges on its website to “explore the possibilities of audio storytelling” and says it “isn’t beholden to any genre, theme, or even form”.

Producer of the show Zack Akers said: “The idea of a couple using the 36 Questions to save their marriage was an idea we’d had for a while, but it was more for an indie feature film.

“After the success of Limetown, we just wanted to do something completely different, and something that hadn’t been done up to that point, which is a podcast musical.

“It really just came from a place of, ‘Has this this been done? Can we do it?’ We were sure of the answer to the former, but not so much the latter. Which is why we just decided to do it.”

Akers said he believes the musical form translates “perfectly” into a podcast.

He added: “From a cloud level, the musical form can be walled off to people — not only by geography, but by cost as well.

“This allows a full show to go out to anyone who wants to listen, and the intimacy of the medium makes it feel like you’re right there, literally sitting on the stage.”

Two episodes of 36 Questions have already been released, with the third to come out later this month. The podcast can be listened to, for free, here.