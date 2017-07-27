Jon Gilchrist to step down as Bush executive director

London’s Bush Theatre has announced that its executive director Jon Gilchrist is to step down.

Gilchrist will leave his position at the end of 2017 to work as a consultant in cultural regeneration. He joined the Bush in 2014.

During his time at the Bush, Gilchrist oversaw a £4.3 million redevelopment of the theatre.

He said: “I feel incredibly lucky to have played a part in the extraordinary history of the Bush Theatre during such an exciting phase. It’s been a privilege to have worked alongside the most talented and passionate people, both the staff team and the trustees.

“I feel I’m leaving for new adventures at a time when the Bush is at the top of its game – both creatively and as a resilient business. I look forward to seeing the next generation of artists and writers thrive in this wonderfully redeveloped theatre.”

The Bush Theatre will shortly begin recruitment for a new executive director, with interviews scheduled for September.

Madani Younis, artistic director of the Bush Theatre, said "We celebrate Jon's commitment and hard work during his time as executive director. The last couple of years have seen the organisation grow in new and bold ways and Jon's contribution has helped shape this new chapter in the building’s history."

Simon Johnson, chairman of the Bush Theatre added: "Jon leaves us having overseen a highly complex capital project and in turn delivering a new business model, which is seeing more people than ever experiencing work in two theatre spaces and giving us the platform to work with more new writers and artists than any point in our history.”