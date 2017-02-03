Out of Joint commits to 50% women writers and performers

Theatre company Out of Joint has vowed to increase the amount of work it commissions from women to 50% of its output, pledging that half of all the actors it employs in its productions will also be female.

Artistic director Max Stafford-Clark said the company was in a “strong position to be a standard bearer” and to do more to improve representation on the stage.

In addition to committing to its 50:50 gender split in terms of both writers and performers, the company said it would also be committing to having at least 20% of its actors from ethnic minorities, with at least 20% of plays it commissions coming from black, Asian and minority ethnic writers.

The company said it was making the commitment for the five-year period starting in April this year.

Stafford-Clark said: “We have a good record when it comes to female writers – 43% of Out of Joint’s productions over our 23 years have been written by women, or 42% if we look only at the plays we have commissioned. This will now rise to 50%.”

He added: “As a company producing primarily new plays, we are in a strong position to be a standard bearer, ensuring better representation not only on today’s stages but also in the legacy of plays that we leave to future generations.”

Earlier this month, the company announced it would be hiring a joint artistic director to work alongside Stafford-Clark.