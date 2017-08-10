Harry Potter and the Cursed Child director John Tiffany has said he will not quit theatre for film despite there being an assumption that it is a director's "duty" to do screen work.

In an interview with The Stage, Tiffany said he had no plans to follow in the footsteps of directors such as Sam Mendes and Stephen Daldry who began film careers after working in theatre.

"I flirted with it. I did a couple of short films when I was in Scotland. But I suppose about five years ago I decided to just enjoy films as an audience member and not get involved," he said.

Tiffany's recent stage work has included the West End productions of The Glass Menagerie and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as well as Road at the Royal Court in London and the forthcoming National Theatre production of Pinocchio.

He said there was a pressure within the industry for theatre directors to transfer their work to screen.

"It comes up a lot, people seem to think it’s almost your duty or something: a lot of directors are insecure about the fact they haven’t made one yet, done the same as Nick Hytner and Sam Mendes and Stephen Daldry.

"I think maybe it’s seen as more glamorous, but I’m not sure: getting up at 2am and spending the day in waterproof clothing. I don’t know how films get made and I think I’ll leave it to other people.”

