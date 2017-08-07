Joe Orton’s Loot to be performed uncensored for first time

The full, uncensored script of Joe Orton’s play Loot will be performed for the first time later this year.

The play was censored by the Lord Chamberlain before its premiere more than 50 years ago for references to homosexuality, blasphemy and S&M.

Orton’s sister Leonie, who runs the playwright’s estate, gave permission for the excised dialogue to be reinstated in the production, which will run at London’s Park Theatre and at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury.

She said: “This is what Joe originally wrote, but it was censored at the time. It’s a sad anniversary, yet good that what Joe actually felt and wrote is to be staged for the first time.”

The production stars Calvin Demba, Sam Frenchum, Sinead Matthews, Christopher Fulford, Ian Redford and Raphael Bar.

Michael Fentiman directs, with design by Gabriella Slade, lighting by Elliot Griggs and sound by Max Pappenheim.

It is produced by Tom O’Connell, James Seabright and the Watermill Theatre in association with the King’s Head Theatre and Park Theatre.

After running at the Park Theatre from August 17 to September 24 the play will transfer to the Watermill Theatre from September 28 to October 21.