Jessica Swale among new artistic associates at Shared Experience

Olivier award-winning playwright and director Jessica Swale is one of four new artistic associates to join Shared Experience theatre company.

Theatre and television director Rebecca Gatward and the artistic director of Keswick’s Theatre by the Lake, Conrad Lynch, have also been named associates.

They are joined by director Kate Saxon, who will direct a newly announced tour of Shakespeare’s As You Like It.

It will be the company’s first tour since Mermaid in 2015.

The Theatre by the Lake co-production will run in Keswick until November 4, before visiting Richmond, Oxford, Worthing, Portsmouth and Letchworth, where it will close on December 2.

Cast members include Layo-Christina Akinlude, Adam Buchanan, Matthew Darcy and Josie Dunn, with set design by Libby Watson, lighting by Chris Davey, and composition and sound by Richard Hammarton.

Chair of Shared Experience Richard Humphreys said: “It’s enormously exciting that Shared Experience is now back on the road with this production of As You Like It and Conrad, Rebecca, Kate and Jessica are the perfect team to steer the company’s creative renaissance.”

Lynch added: “I was delighted to be asked by the board of trustees to manage the next phase of the company’s life, and I’m so pleased that Jessica, Kate, Rebecca and I will be taking Shared Experience on the next part of the journey.

“We are hugely grateful to Arts Council England and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation for supporting the tour of As You Like It and look forward to welcoming audiences at our partner venues later in the year.”