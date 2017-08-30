Jemma Redgrave withdraws from Duet for One tour

Jemma Redgrave has pulled out of the UK tour of Duet for One.

She will be replaced by Belinda Lang in the role of Stephanie Abrahams in Tom Kempinski's play, which begins performances in Birmingham on September 22.

The reason for Redgrave's withdrawal from the production has not been confirmed.

Duet for One also stars Oliver Cotton and is directed by Robert Lefevre.

The production is due to visit Brimingham Repertory Theatre, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Richmond Theatre, Edinburgh King's Theatre and Malvern Festival Theatre.

It is produced by Lee Dean and Daniel Schumann, in association with Birmingham Repertory Theatre.