Jamie Parker: ‘Michelle Terry appointment shows the Globe will still take risks’

Jamie Parker, who sat on the panel that chose Michelle Terry to lead Shakespeare's Globe, has said her appointment proves the theatre’s commitment to being a forward-looking and risk-taking organisation.

The Harry Potter and the Cursed Child actor was one of seven people on the recruitment panel at the Globe, alongside chief executive Neil Constable and writer and Globe senior research fellow Claire van Kampen.

Terry, an Olivier award-winning actor who has performed at the Globe several times, will take the reins in April 2018, succeeding Emma Rice. Rice leaves following a dispute with the theatre's board that centred around her use of artificial sound and lighting. This will result in the theatre returning to more traditional practices following her departure.

Speaking to The Stage, Parker said the issues surrounding Rice's tenure were addressed in the recruitment for her successor, in that the theatre was determined not to let them define its future.

"There's no point in hankering around, looking backwards, and there’s also no point in pretending the last couple of years haven't happened.

"Your whole life in this industry is spent dusting yourself down and getting on with the next thing, and that goes with the Globe, it goes for Emma, it goes for anybody involved, but there's no point in sitting looking backwards. It's a venture that's looking forwards. It’s very much about the future."

Parker went on to describe Terry as a "genuine collaborator, who at the same time won't sacrifice the courage of her artistic convictions".

He added that her acting career – which has recently seen her appear in a gender-swapped Henry V and Sarah Kane's Cleansed – was evidence both of a risk-taking approach to theatre and a deep love of Shakespeare.

"No one can possibly accuse Michelle of being a regressive traditionalist, or backwards-looking. Her work speaks for itself.

"That said, she is also in-tune with the building as a theatrical instrument and she has her own understanding of the imaginative contract between the actors and the audience. That is the bedrock of everything that happens on Bankside."