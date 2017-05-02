Jackie Harvey wins book prize for Stage Managing Chaos

Former National Theatre stage manager Jackie Harvey has won this year’s Society of Theatre Research Theatre Book Prize.

Harvey’s book, Stage Managing Chaos, documents the National’s 1971 production of The Architect and the Emperor of Assyria by Fernando Arrabal, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jim Dale.

The production was directed by Argentinian director Victor Garcia. Laurence Olivier, in charge of the theatre at the time, warned Harvey to keep a rehearsal diary, which forms the basis of the book.

Aleks Sierz, one of the judges on the award, described the book as “really thrilling, the story of a slow car crash told with impressive clarity and enormous readability”.

The other judges were actor Nichola McAuliffe and Cathy Haill, curator of the theatre collections at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Harvey’s book, co-written with Tim Kelleher, beat five other shortlisted entries. They included Juggling Trajectories: Gandini Juggling 1991-2015 by Thomas JM Wilson, London’s West End Actresses and the Origins of Celebrity Charity, 1880-1920 by Catherine Hindson, and Nobody Knows But Everyone Remembers by Mark Long.

The shortlist also featured Gordon McMullan and Zoe Wilcox’s Shakespeare in Ten Acts and Theatrical Unrest: Ten Riots in the History of the Stage by Sean McEvoy.

The award was presented by director Richard Eyre at a ceremony at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, on May 2.