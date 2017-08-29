International news round-up: August 30

Evita to be revived in Australia

AUSTRALIA/SYDNEY Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita will return to Australia, opening at the Sydney Opera House in September 2018. Helmed by its original director Hal Prince, this will be a recreation of the original Broadway and West End production with a creative team including original West End choreographer Larry Fuller and designer Timothy O’Brien. Evita will be the fifth co-production between

the Gordon Frost Organisation and Opera Australia to perform at the opera house, following South Pacific,

The King and I, Anything Goes and My Fair Lady.

Love Never Dies tour

US/DETROIT Casting has been announced for the US national tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies, the musical sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. The show has its North American premiere on Wednesday, October 25 in Detroit. The production will reflect an extensive reworking of the material by an Australian creative team for the original Australian premiere in 2011. Directed by Simon Phillips, the show features new set and costume designs by Gabriela Tylesova, choreography by Graeme Murphy, lighting design by Nick Schlieper and sound design by Mick Potter.

Environmental plays

GERMANY/BONN Climate Change Theatre Action is a worldwide series of readings and performances of short climate change plays, presented biennially in support of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings. This year’s event – a collaboration between the Center for Sustainable Practice in the Arts, NoPassport Theatre Alliance, the Arctic Cycle, Theatre Without Borders and York University – is calling for companies and performers to take part in readings to support the 23rd COP meeting. It will be chaired by Fiji and hosted in Bonn, Germany. The organisation offers a choice from a collection of 50 short plays by international playwrights including Australia’s Stephen Sewell and Canada’s Jordan Tannahill (a production of whose play Late Company was recently acclaimed at London’s Finborough Theatre). Readings can take place at any time between October 1 and November 18, 2017. Further details: ClimateChangeTheatreAction@gmail.com

Lebanese festival draws to a close

LEBANON/TYRE The Lebanon International Theatre Festival 2017 has just finished, with the participation of companies from Mexico, Argentina, Switzerland, Iraq, Palestine, Canada and Lebanon. Practitioners from Pakistan, Algeria, Iraq and Libya also gave workshops. Kassem Istanbouli, director of the festival, has been directing the programme of cultural activities at the Stars Cinema of Nabatiyeh and the Al Hamra Cinema in Tyre, which were the venues for the festival’s events.

Festival call-out

ITALY/CAGLIARI Kyber Teatro is organising the fourth edition of its International Theatre, Art and New Technologies Festival, Le Meraviglie Del Possibile (The Wonders of the Possible) in Cagliari, Sardinia, in December 2017. It has put out an open call to artists to submit projects on the interaction between arts and technology. Participation is open to artists of every nationality, working individually or in a group. Eligible projects include theatrical plays and performances, as well as installations that explore and realise the interaction between artworks, exhibition spaces and observers, with the contribution of technology. Application deadline is September 21, 2017. For further details see: kyberteatro.it

Spanish season

US/NEW YORK Spanish-speaking company Repertorio Espanol will mark its 50th-anniversary season with three premieres, beginning in October with the US premiere of 17th-century Spanish playwright Ana Caro’s comedy Courage, Betrayal and a Woman Scorned. In November, the company will present a series of readings of plays by female Spanish playwrights of the 17th century. A world-premiere adaptation of Nobody Writes to the Colonel, by Colombian novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, directed by Jorge Ali Triana, joins the rotating rep in February 2018. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz’s play Exquisite Agony will receive its world premiere in April. The work explores a middle-aged woman’s quest to find love with a young man, who is transformed by the gift of life when he receives a new heart.

