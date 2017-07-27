ITI World Congress

SPAIN/SEGOVIA More than 600 theatre professionals attended the nine days of the 35th World Congress of the International Theatre Institute, held in Segovia. ITI has used the congress as a platform to raise the profile of younger voices within the organisation and its activities worldwide. The Student Festival of the ITI/Unesco Network for Higher Education in the Performing Arts brought students from around the world for workshops and performances, while the Young Practitioners’ Committee with the municipality of Segovia and the Spanish ITI centre established grants to bring a delegation of young performing arts professionals to the city. ITI’s International Dance Committee held its International Dance Symposium with the Alicia Alonso Dance Foundation. Three new organisations entered partnerships with ITI during the congress: the International Music Council, the European Federation of Professional Circus Schools and the World Mime Organisation.

Pop-up Globe transfer

AUSTRALIA/MELBOURNE Pop-up Globe, the world’s first full-scale temporary working replica of Shakespeare’s second Globe Theatre, is transferring to Australia after sell-out seasons in New Zealand. Running from September 21 to November 12 this autumn, the three-storey, 900-capacity, 100-tonne theatre will be constructed in Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, with original productions of Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It, Othello and Henry V performed during the run. Created by Miles Gregory, Pop-up Globe launched in Auckland in February 2016, with a following season in February 2017.

Performing arts school

JAMAICA/KINGSTON Jamaica’s first performing arts high school will open its doors in September, offering traditionally extra-curricular activities such as theatre arts, dance and music as part of the core curriculum. The New Approach School of Performing Arts was founded by comedian Owen ‘Blakka’ Ellis and managing director of the New Approach Learning and Resource Centre Tamar McKenzie. NASPA takes its model from high school programmes in Canada that create a balance between academic subjects and the performing arts. Teachers will have profiles as established performers and will have to re-audition each year. The school is also offering training and certification for established performers.

42nd Street Moon leases renamed venue

US/SAN FRANCISCO San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon has taken over the lease of the Eureka Theatre, now renamed the Gateway Theatre. The company will maintain partnerships with shared users of the Gateway including Theatre Rhinoceros, the longest-running LGBTQ theatre company in the US, SF Sketchfest, and SF ArtsED. It will continue to provide performance space for short-term and long-term rentals. 42nd Street Moon specialises in the preservation and presentation of early and lesser-known American musicals.

Cultural exchange

CHINA/HONG KONG The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority has announced a dance exchange and collaboration between the Dancehouse in the Lyric Theatre Complex of West Kowloon Cultural District and London-based Studio Wayne McGregor. Running from 2017-20, the programme will see WKCDA and Studio Wayne McGregor organise exchange programmes each year during the collaboration period with programmes varying from artist residencies, studio workshops, research, talks, forums, classes and seminars to online exchanges. Planned for 2017 are a dance residency for two Hong Kong dance artists and a co-commissioned project, Autobiography by McGregor, which premieres in the UK at Sadler’s Wells in October 2017; the Hong Kong premiere has been set for 2019/2020.

Galway festival at 40

IRELAND/GALWAY Galway International Arts Festival celebrates its 40th year with its biggest ever edition. In a packed music programme that features the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, opera and theatre productions include the world premiere of The Second Violinist, by Donnacha Dennehy and Enda Walsh, and Abbey Theatre’s production of Two Pints by Roddy Doyle, performed in pubs across the city. The festival runs until July 30.

