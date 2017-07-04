Immersive theatre to be staged in Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle is to host an immersive Christmas production, with performances taking place in castle's state apartments for the first time.

Theatre company Watch Your Head will stage a production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in the castle's two largest rooms – where the Queen and Princess Margaret performed pantomimes as children.

A cast of actors and musicians will transform the space into Dickensian London for the show, which takes place from December 16 to 30. Press night will be on December 20.

It is part of a programme of Victorian activities at Windsor Castle this Christmas, and is directed by Sasha McMurray, with costumes by Annina Pfeul and an original score by Joseph Reuben.

Jemima Rellie, director of content and audiences at the Royal Collection Trust, said: "Windsor Castle at Christmas time evokes images of Queen Victoria, Prince Albert and their young family celebrating around the Christmas tree.

"As part of our Victorian-themed festive programme, we are excited to be staging an immersive Christmas performance in the state apartments for the first time, and are sure that audiences will enjoy a unique experience that they will treasure for years to come."

It is the third time Watch Your Head has staged productions with the Royal Collection Trust, with previous shows including A Midsummer Night's Dream in the castle's Moat Garden.