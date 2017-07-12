Ian Reddington joins Son of a Preacher Man cast

Ian Reddington is to join the cast of Dusty Springfield musical Son of a Preacher Man.

The actor, best known for roles in EastEnders and Coronation Street, will play the role of Simon, performing alongside Diana Vickers and Debra Stephenson.

The touring musical opens at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on September 4, visiting locations across the UK until July 7, 2018.

Son of a Preacher Man has music by Springfield and a book by Warner Brown. It is directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood.

It is produced by Brian Berg, John Sachs, Andrew Berg and Kimberley Sachs for Eclipse Live, Michael Park for The Infinite Group, Paul Tyrer and Jamie Clark for TBO Productions, Churchill Theatre Bromley and executive producers Andrew Green and Ben White, all on behalf of Dusty Touring Ltd.