Hull New Theatre staff told to reapply for jobs when venue reopens

Casual staff at Hull New Theatre will have to reapply for their roles at the reopened venue.

The theatre relaunches on September 16 with a performance from the Royal Ballet following a £16 million refurbishment.

Permanent staff have been reappointed, while casual staff have been given the chance to “apply for newly created casual roles”, a spokesman for Hull Culture and Leisure, which runs the theatre on behalf of Hull City Council, said.

One member of the public took to Twitter to condemn the council.

Colin Howsam‏ said: "@HullCityCouncil why do you have the treat the great staff you have at @NewTheatreHull like this. Get in the 21st century."

I believe all you councillors need to reapply for you job. stop killing this Great City. You should be ashamed!!!!! — Colin Howsam (@Colinhowsam) July 28, 2017

Simon Green, director of Cultural Services Hull Culture and Leisure, said in a statement: “In preparation for the reopening of the newly refurbished site, Hull Culture and Leisure has been undertaking a review and restructure of the staffing arrangements across the theatre and halls service.

“This has been done to ensure that the staffing resource is appropriate to the operation of what is in essence a new facility at Hull New Theatre and an extended programme at Hull City Hall.

“This review and restructuring has been carried out within the agreed company industrial relations framework guidelines and with full consultation with staff and trade unions.”

Green added: “Casual staff who previously worked at the venues have been given the opportunity to apply for the newly created casual roles within the structure. These posts will be advertised in the coming weeks.”