HQ joins ATG in offering in-seat snack service

HQ Theatres has become the second major theatre operator to introduce in-seat refreshment delivery at its venues.

HQ, which is part of Qdos Entertainment and operates 12 regional venues across the country, will begin rolling out the scheme at the Cliffs Pavilion in Southend-on-Sea from September.

It will allow audiences to order drinks on a mobile app, which will arrive at their seat during the interval.

It is similar to Ambassador Theatre Group’s Ordertorium service, which was introduced in 2015 and also enables audiences to order and receive food and drink without leaving their seat.

Andrew White, chief executive of technology company Preoday, which created the software, said: “We wouldn’t be surprised if it becomes a catalyst for change in venues across the UK; we have entered a new dawn in an era of digital hospitality.”

At HQ's other 11 venues, a mobile ordering service will be in place allowing customers to order and pay for food and drink on an app and collect at the bar.

Hospitality director Mark Hollington said: "At HQ we’re passionate about improving the experience for customers visiting our venues. We firmly believe that every aspect of our guests’ visit should be a pleasure – and like other businesses, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to transact with us.

"We’ve been looking for a way to encourage interval spending while improving guests’ experiences, and we believe mobile and online ordering holds the answer.”