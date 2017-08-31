Hope Mill Theatre to stage European premiere of Little Women musical

Broadway musical Little Women is to get its European premiere at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.

It runs at the venue from November 9 until December 9.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel, the show has music by Jason Howland, with a book by Allan Knee and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein.

It is directed by Bronagh Lagan and choreographed by Iona Holland, with design by Nik Corrall.

The musical is co-produced by Knockhardy Productions and Aria Entertainment.

Aria Entertainment director Katy Lipson said: “This is our fifth production at Hope Mill Theatre in just over a year and we couldn’t be more excited to be presenting the European premiere of Little Women there.”

The venue is hosting musical Pippin.