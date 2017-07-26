Home’s Sheena Wrigley to join Manchester Palace and Opera House

Sheena Wrigley has been appointed director of theatre at the Manchester Palace and Opera House.

She joins from Manchester's Home, where she is currently executive director.

The theatre director role is a new post at the Palace and Opera House, and follows the appointment of Colin Marr as director of theatre at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

Nick Potter, group international venues director for ATG said the recent appointments reflect the company’s "renewed investment in its UK regional business".

"These will assist us in our goal to strengthen and support leadership in regional venues, and the desire to attract the best talent to our business when opportunities arise," he added.

ATG was unable to confirm whether the position would be implemented in other ATG venues.

Commenting on her role, Wrigley said she was "delighted to be joining ATG", adding: "Manchester has a special vibrancy at the moment and I'm excited by the opportunity to ensure the Palace and Opera House play a central role in our fast changing dynamic city.”