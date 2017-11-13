Heaven on Earth tour starring Kerry Ellis and Hugh Maynard cancelled as producer faces liquidation

Touring musical Heaven on Earth has been cancelled three weeks before it was due to open, with the production company poised to go into liquidation.

The new show, which is based on the story of Adam and Eve, had been scheduled to star Kerry Ellis and Hugh Maynard and feature the voice of Russell Watson. It was due to play five months of arena dates across the UK, including the 12,500-seat Wembley Arena.

In a series of emails seen by The Stage, producer Eden International informed the cast that the tour would not be going ahead and rehearsals would stop immediately.

The emails said the company was facing "serious financial difficulties", blaming promised funding that had not materialised.

"We have explored every possible option, but now have no other choice but to accept this situation," the email from producer Andrew Burt said.

"This matter has now been taken out of our hands and unfortunately this means no wage payments can be made tomorrow," it added.

A further email to the cast from insolvency practitioners Quantuma said that due to the fact that there was "no further available funding", Eden International Productions would shortly be placed into liquidation and the formal process of establishing monies owed would then take place.

The cast had been in rehearsals for nine weeks and the tour was due to begin on December 4 in Birmingham, playing dates until May 2018. It is written by Sara Jeffs and directed and choreographed by Racky Plews.

No public statement has yet been made by the producers. However, all dates have been removed from the show's website and its social media accounts disabled.

The producers had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.