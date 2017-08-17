Half of Scotland’s BAME arts workforce see ethnicity as a barrier – survey

Half of ethnic minority arts workers in Scotland see their ethnicity as a barrier to career progression, a major new survey has claimed.

The Understanding Diversity in the Arts survey was carried out by Creative Scotland to better understand perceived barriers to progressing in the creative industries.

Of the respondents from an ethnic minority background, a quarter said they felt ethnicity was a barrier, with a further quarter saying it was a significant or very significant barrier to their career progression, compared with 5% of white respondents.

The survey, which was answered by 1,500 people, also found that 44% of women who work in the arts felt their gender was a barrier to career progression, compared with just 12% of men.

Economic challenges were the most commonly cited barrier in the survey, with 76% of respondents feeling they were held back by financial constraints.

According to a report on the survey results from Creative Scotland, the responses provided an “illustration of low pay, an expectation to work for free, and unpaid internships”.

Philip Deverell, director of strategy for Creative Scotland, said: “Arts, culture and creativity are a central part of a healthy, innovative and dynamic society. They should reach across and contribute to society by reflecting, representing and celebrating diversity and difference.

“We are keenly aware that barriers to access and progression exist. The survey results are enabling us to better understand the barriers to access and progression within the arts, helping us to build a more robust evidence base and highlighting where more needs to be done to create a place of equal opportunity for all.”

He added: “We’ll be working closely with the arts sectors, using the findings from this survey, to address the barriers that obstruct people developing and progressing their careers. Together we can address the lack of diversity, support career progression and challenge poor employment practices.”

Other key findings: