Greenwich’s Old Royal Naval College to host winter festival with live entertainment

A new winter festival that will include theatre and other entertainment programming is launching in London this year.

The inaugural Greenwich Wintertime Festival will take place in December in the Old Royal Naval College.

Entertainment will include theatre and live music, with a full programme to be announced by the end of September.

The event will also host a Christmas market, an ice rink, festive food and drink, an art exhibition and a Father Christmas experience.

Ed Barnard, finance and commercial director at the Old Royal Naval College, said: "We are deeply excited to have Greenwich Wintertime Festival this Christmas and it’s a welcome addition to the wonderful variety of Christmas-themed events that London has to offer.

“Taking place within the historic grounds of the Old Royal Naval College, it promises to bring something a little different to the festive arena and is another great reason to visit this exciting part of the capital."

The Greenwich Wintertime Festival will run from December 1 to 31.