Greenwich Theatre offers free tech rehearsals to support small companies

Greenwich Theatre in south London is to allow three companies to hold technical rehearsals in its space free of charge.

Stolen by The Devil’s Violin, Bilimankhwe Arts’ production of The Tempest and Dust by Elusive Circus will all hold technical rehearsals at the theatre before embarking on national tours.

The theatre’s artistic and executive director James Haddrell explained that companies usually rehearse for three to four weeks before spending a week in technical rehearsals, which he described as “a hugely expensive endeavour for a company”.

“You can complete the early stages of a rehearsal in a hall or even someone’s lounge, but [a technical rehearsal] has to be in an equipped theatre. That means the theatre giving up several days of potential income from ticket sales, so it’s very difficult for companies to find space for that important part of their project,” he said.

“We won’t be charging the three companies at all. We’ve talked a lot about the work we do with emerging companies and now with two spaces - the main house and the studio - we can offer more companies the chance to launch their shows here before taking off around the country.”

Haddrell added that the tours of the three shows will become financially viable with the cost of technical rehearsal removed.

Dust will be performed on August 24, The Tempest from September 27 to 30 and Stolen from October 5 to 8. All three shows will then tour the UK.