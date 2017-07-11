Grant Brisland to take over leadership of Newbury’s Corn Exchange

The Corn Exchange in Newbury has announced Grant Brisland as its new director and chief executive.

Brisland, who is currently co-director, will take on the roles after fellow co-director Katy Griffiths announced she would leave the organisation.

Brisland said: “I have immensely enjoyed working alongside Katy since I joined the Corn Exchange four years ago.

“Katy’s vision for the organisation has seen a continuous increase in the number of people engaging with the Corn Exchange’s activities.

“It is difficult to pinpoint one particular highlight, but the growth of our outdoor performance programme and the launch of 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space has been an enormous achievement and puts Newbury and the Corn Exchange firmly on the map, with an increasing national and international profile.”

Griffiths added: “I am enormously proud of all that we have achieved at the Corn Exchange, and the strong position in which I am able to leave the organisation.

“The Corn Exchange is a hugely ambitious and growing organisation, and having worked closely with Grant in recent years, I know that it will continue to flourish under his leadership.”

Joining Brisland will be a new head of sales and marketing, Stephanie Clark, and a new head of business development, Laura Jostins-Dean.

These changes follows a series of plans for the organisation’s development, including a new gallery and artist studios and the expansion of outdoor activities.