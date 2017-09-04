Graeae playwriting programme launches search for BAME writers

Graeae Theatre Company is calling for D/deaf or disabled writers from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds to apply for its writing programme.

This is the first time the Write to Play programme, now in its fifth year, has specifically called for writers from BAME backgrounds.

Graeae will be partnering with the Bush, Ovalhouse, and Soho theatres in London as well as black-led touring theatre company Talawa and new-writing company Tamasha on the programme, which previously produced Jackie Hagan’s play Cosmic Scallies.

The programme consists of a five-day playwriting workshop, six half-day specialist workshops, access to an individual mentor, the opportunity to develop a short monologue and a short duologue, the chance to develop two drafts of a new full-length play and the opportunity to partake in a two-week placement at one of the partner organisations.

Each writer on Write to Play will receive a bursary of £1,800 for their participation. Expenses related to participation, such as travel and accommodation, are also covered by the programme.

All access requirements will be met, including sign-language interpreters and access to support workers, and the programme structure and content can be adapted for access purposes if required.

Jenny Sealey, artistic director and chief executive of Graeae, said: “Following four brilliant years, 20 amazing writers and a premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe, I’m delighted that our Write to Play programme is continuing into its fifth year, this time round nurturing the phenomenal talent that exists within the BAME D/deaf and disabled community.

“Some of the best new-writing companies across the country are partnering with us, and alongside them I can’t wait to see the work that emerges.”

The programme runs from January to December 2018. The deadline for applications, which can be made on the Graeae website, is October 2.