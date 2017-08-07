Government announces £15m fund for northern cultural regeneration

Towns and cities across northern England will be able to bid for a share of a new £15 million pot to regenerate the region's creative industries.

The money, from central government, is designed to help build a lasting legacy from the Great Exhibition of the North – a government-backed exposition of art, design and innovation from across northern England that will take place in Newcastle and Gateshead next year.

Areas will be able to apply for up to £4 million to support major culture capital projects, with a focus on areas that have traditionally seen low levels of investment in the arts.

Announcing the fund, culture secretary Karen Bradley said: "This £15 million fund is a fantastic chance for towns and cities to develop inspirational projects which could have a transformative local effect – particularly in communities that have seen less cultural or creative investment in the past."

The first round of bids will take place between now and March 2018 when the successful towns and cities will be announced.