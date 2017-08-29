Glyndebourne’s Hamlet to be shown on BBC

Glyndebourne's new opera version of Hamlet will be televised on the BBC later this year.

Brett Dean's opera, which premiered at Glyndebourne this year, will be broadcast on BBC4 in the autumn after being recorded at the festival.

It is directed by Neil Armfield and stars Allan Clayton, Barbara Hannigan, Sarah Connolly and John Tomlinson.

Sebastian F Schwarz, general director of Glyndebourne, said: "Hosting the world premiere of Hamlet at this year's festival made for a truly memorable summer and it was thrilling to watch the opera take shape in the hands of an exceptionally talented group of artists and performers."

The production is also being revived for Glyndebourne's 2017 tour with a new cast, and will be staged between October and December in Canterbury, Norwich, Milton Keynes and Plymouth.

Earlier this month, the BBC announced it would broadcast the Almeida Theatre's production of Hamlet – starring Andrew Scott – in 2018. It is currently running in the West End.