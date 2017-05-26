The Girls to close in the West End in July

West End musical The Girls is to end its run at the Phoenix Theatre in July, after five months.

Following its London closure the show will embark on a two-year national tour, beginning at Leeds Grand Theatre on August 15.

Based on the film and play Calendar Girls, The Girls is written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, and directed by Firth.

It opened in London in February, following tryouts in Leeds and Manchester. The production will play its final performance at the Phoenix on July 15.

It will then tour to 42 venues across the UK.

Producers David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers said they were “proud and thrilled” with the show, and wanted to “take it to everyone who wants to see it in the country, and at prices they can afford”.

Further details of the tour are yet to be announced.

The Girls is produced by Pugh and Rogers, with the Shubert Organisation.