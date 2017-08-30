Girl from the North Country announces cast recording

A cast recording of Bob Dylan and Conor McPherson musical Girl from the North Country will be released on September 29.

The recording will feature 19 versions of songs by Dylan, including Like a Rolling Stone and Forever Young, all arranged by Simon Hale.

Cast members including Shirley Henderson, Ciaran Hinds, Sheila Atim and Arinze Kene will be featured on the album.

McPherson said: “I’m so delighted the brilliant talent of our cast will be captured at Abbey Road Studios. It’s been an honour working with them on Bob Dylan's incredible songs. The reaction from audiences every night and the clamour for a recording has been overwhelming and is a true testament to their stunning voices.”

It was recorded at Abbey Road Studios, with Alan Berry on piano, Charlie Brown on violin and mandolin, Pete Callard on resonator and acoustic guitar and Don Richardson on bass.

The production opened at London's Old Vic on July 8, and it runs until October 7.