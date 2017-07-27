Gina McKee to play title role in Boudica at Shakespeare’s Globe

Gina McKee is to star in new play Boudica at Shakespeare's Globe.

The Notting Hill star, whose recent stage credits include Faith Healer at the Donmar Warehosue and Richard III at Trafalgar Studios, will appear alongside Joan Iyiola, Forbes Masson and Samuel Collings in Tristan Bernays' play.

Directed by Eleanor Rhodes, it is the final production of Emma Rice's summer season at the London theatre, and will run from September 8 to October 1, with press night on September 13.

It has design by Tom Piper and music by Jules Maxwell.