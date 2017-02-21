Game of Thrones actor to star in all-female Posh

Game of Thrones actor Hannah Murray is to lead the cast of an all-female production of Laura Wade’s Posh.

The production was first announced last year and will be performed at the Pleasance Theatre in north London.

Murray, who won praise for her performance in That Face by Polly Stenham at the Royal Court in 2008, says that “it’s a fascinating opportunity to explore and investigate the nature of privilege - a topic I feel there is an increasing urgency to examine and discuss.” She adds that working with all-female ensemble is “not something that happens often enough.”

The play, whose original cast featured actors Kit Harrington and James Norton, follows a fictionalised version of the Bullingdon Club, a notorious Oxford student dining society. A film version, The Riot Club, was released in 2014 starring Freddie Fox and Douglas Booth.

The production will be directed by Cressida Carre and produced by Can’t Think Theatre Company. It will run at the Pleasance in Islington from March 29 to April 22, with press night on April 3.