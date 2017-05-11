Future of arts education to be investigated in year-long project

An investigation into how arts education can be protected “before it’s too late” has been launched by the leader of one of the UK’s top scriptwriting courses.

Advance Universities is a year-long project to continue work begun by a House of Lords inquiry into the gap between the skills taught in education and those needed by the creative industries.

Carried out in consultation with arts leaders, the project will produce recommendations to improve arts education, amid concerns about its decline in schools.

The project forms part of Art School, a new organisation set up by Jennifer Tuckett, head of the dramatic writing masters course at Drama Centre London, and Australian screenwriter and schoolteacher David Evan Giles.

Other strands of Art School include Universitywrights, a new programme that offers training to those wanting to teach creative writing at university level, and a new student writing awards to celebrate talented student writers.

Tuckett said the goal of the non-profit company was to improve arts education and make it relevant to the industry.

She said: “With drama being dropped by schools due to it not being part of EBacc, school funding cuts, A levels such as creative writing being cut and the need to investigate how to improve the transition from studying to working in the arts on university courses, we hope now is the time to really devote some serious effort to addressing how we can work together to improve arts education before it’s too late.

“We need to move from an attitude of ‘those who can, do – those who can’t, teach’ in the arts to one where it is a privilege and exciting opportunity to train the next generation of artists.”

Giles added: “Over the past few years, I have been fortunate to combine my career as a screenwriter, director, and producer with teaching in schools.

“We need to encourage the industry and schools and universities to work more closely together. Losing drama and creative writing at school level will have a huge impact – it has been a privilege to see the difference these subjects make.”

Tuckett added that Art School is currently appointing a team of education and industry advisors to guide the company over its first year.