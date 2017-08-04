Full Labour of Love cast announced

Rachael Stirling and Susan Wokoma have joined the cast of Labour of Love in the West End.

They are joined by Kwong Loke, Dickon Tyrrell and the previously announced Martin Freeman and Sarah Lancashire.

James Graham's new political comedy depicts a "clash of philosophy, culture and class against the backdrop of the Labour Party over 25 years".

It opens at the Noel Coward Theatre on September 25, with previews from September 15. It will run until December 2.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the production is a co-production between Headlong and the Michael Grandage Company.

It has design by Lee Newby, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Paul Arditti and video and projection by Duncan McLean.