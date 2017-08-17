Full casting announced for Young Marx at the Bridge Theatre

Full casting has been announced for Young Marx, the first production at Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr's new theatre.

The Bridge, next to Tower Bridge in central London, will open with a new comedy by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman about Karl Heinrich Marx.

Nancy Carroll, Laura Elphinstone, Eben Figueiredo, Nicholas Burns and Tony Jayawardena join the previously announced Rory Kinnear and Oliver Chris, who play Marx and Engels respectively.

The company also includes Miltos Yerolemou, Duncan Wisbey, Scott Karim, Alana Ramsey, Sophie Russell, Fode Simbo, William Troughton and Joseph Wilkins.

It is directed by Hytner and runs from October 18 to December 31, with press night on October 26.

Design is by Mark Thompson, lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Paul Arditti and music by Grant Olding, reuniting the creative team that also worked on Hytner's One Man Two Guvnors at the National Theatre.

The production will be broadcast on National Theatre Live on December 7.