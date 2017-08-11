Full casting announced for revival of People, Places and Things

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of Duncan Macmillan’s People, Places and Things.

Michael Balogun, Trevor Fox, Susan Lawson-Reynolds, Ekow Quartey, Andrew Sheridan, Imogen Slaughter, Aimee-Lou Wood and Matilda Ziegler join previously announced Lisa Dwyer Hogg.

Dwyer Hogg plays Laura, who is attempting to recover from addiction to alcohol and drugs.

The play premiered at the National Theatre in 2016, before transferring to Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End.

Jeremy Herrin directs with Holly Race Roughan. Designs are by Bunny Christie, costumes by Christina Cunningham, lighting by James Farncombe, music by Matthew Herbert, sound by Tom Gibbons and video by Andrzej Goulding.

It opens at Home in Manchester on September 22 and tours until November 25 to locations including Bristol, Exeter and Liverpool.

People, Places and Things is produced by Headlong, the National Theatre, Home and Exeter Northcott.