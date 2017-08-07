Fringe-goers vulnerable to ‘growing cyber crime threat’, expert warns

A leading lawyer is warning Edinburgh Festival Fringe attendees to beware of the “growing risk of cyber crime” at the event.

Paul Motion, a data-protection specialist and partner at the Glasgow-based BTO Solicitors, has said that due to shared Wi-Fi networks, workers and festival-goers in Edinburgh are particularly vulnerable to having their data stolen.

He said: “Cyber crime continues to be an ever-increasing threat to workers and festival-goers alike. An event that is hugely popular like the fringe offers cyber crooks an abundance of opportunities to obtain data and money from both vendors and customers.

“Due to the nature of the festival, vendors are usually set up in temporary bars, stalls, box offices and venues with limited IT security, which can compromise the safety of transactions.”

Motion said that not only do vendors face financial loss to themselves, they also face damage to their reputation if customers are targeted.

He added: “The convenience of free but unsecured Wi-Fi is another factor, with many people accessing personal, financial and sensitive information, which can be easily intercepted by experienced hackers.”

Motion will be holding free talks on how cyber crime can be prevented at the fringe on August 7, 11 and 20 in the Lecture Theatre at Fringe Central.