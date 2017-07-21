Free course for D/deaf and disabled directors launched in West Midlands

Birmingham Repertory Theatre and the Regional Theatre Young Director Scheme have launched a course for D/deaf and disabled directors.

The Introduction to Directing course is open to D/deaf and disabled directors in the West Midlands and is free to attend.

It will consist of weekly workshops with professional theatre directors and practitioners, and will run for 10 weeks from September 13.

Tessa Walker, associate director at Birmingham Repertory Theatre, said: “I am delighted that the Rep and RTYDS are able to offer this unique opportunity to D/deaf and disabled directors from the region.

“To be able to welcome new directors into the Rep and nurture and support them in the early stages of their directing life is a privilege and further strengthens our commitment to representing the diversity of our region in our theatre, in our stories and on our stages.”

Sue Emmas, artistic director of RTYDS, added: “Theatre needs to change. We need to create an artistic democracy where the society around us is represented both on and off stage. Directors can have the biggest impact.

“They choose the stories to tell and the collaborators they work with to tell those stories. Be one of the artists who changes UK theatre.”

RTYDS regularly runs Introduction to Directing courses at theatres across the country, but this is the first time it has been aimed at D/deaf and disabled directors.