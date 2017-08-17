Former nudist bathing area in Plymouth is site of new pop-up theatre

A former male-only nudist area in Plymouth has been transformed into a 70-seat pop-up theatre.

The Lion's Den on Plymouth Hoe is an enclosed, semicircular concrete area that has previously been used as a swimming platform and a nudist area.

Plymouth-based theatre company Drake's Drummers has taken over the space for a new outdoor festival running in late August.

Acts including theatre company Red Cape Black Cape and local poet Anna Fletcher will perform at the Waterfront Theatre Festival, which runs from August 21 to 27.

Director of Drake's Drummers, Pelham Grosvenor-Stevenson, told The Stage that the idea for the festival had come about several years ago.

"The idea came about from the location. We went to university here, me and the other director of the company. The Hoe is one of the main parts of Plymouth and we didn't know what the Lion's Den was originally but we saw it and thought, 'That looks cool, we'd love to do some shows down there', thinking it would probably never happen.

"But as we progressed with the company we thought: 'Do you remember that space we saw years back?' So we've been in talks with the council for the last couple of years, found out it used to be a swimming platform just after the war, and for the last two years we've been planning it, getting it off the ground."

Grosvenor-Stevenson explained that the festival has been funded by investment from local businesses and Plymouth City Council. The local authority has also offered use of the space free of charge.

Drake's Drummers has recently completed a UK tour of Shakespeare's Avengers Assembleth: Age of Oberon, a comedy combining Shakespeare and Marvel comics.