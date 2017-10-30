Former Lincoln Lunatic Asylum transformed into theatre

A ballroom in a former asylum in Lincoln has been transformed into a theatre and events space for the local community.

Originally built as the Lincoln Lunatic Asylum, which opened in 1815, the building contains a ballroom that is now operating as a theatre space called the Blue Room.

The venue’s producer Steve Gillard described the old hospital as being “ahead of its time”, often putting on dance and theatre shows for its patients’ rehabilitation.

He said: “Around 15 years ago the council gave up on it [the building] and [local coffee company] Stokes purchased the complex. They wanted to recreate the theatrical space for performances again.”

RW Stokes has been carrying out a £35,000 refurbishment of the room as part of a wider regeneration of the building, which houses its headquarters.

The entire project is costing £2 million and is partly funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Stokes coffee is also planning on opening a cafe at the Blue Room in a bid to revive dinner theatre.

The Blue Room can seat up to 150 and will stage a mixture of both professional and amateur theatre.

A new lighting rig, PA and sound system have been installed. However, the space will keep its original Georgian design.

Gillard said: “The space is now very versatile, with a high stage and a beautiful stained glass window behind it. We didn’t want a standard black box but something a lot more versatile, a space that can be used for theatre, music and community events.

“We’ve had jazz evenings, professional theatre and we have been working with local group Art Isn’t Sexy with an aim to introduce a continuous programme of new writing.”